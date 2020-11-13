YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: In counter-strike, Indian Army decimates Pakistani bunkers, launch pads

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: In a retaliatory action, Indian Army on Friday decimated a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads.

    "7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed and another 10-12 soldiers have been injured. The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes, said Indian Army officials.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The exchange of fire took place after India foiled Pakistan's unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhil sector. Videos released by the army showed the targets being destroyed.

    Three security forces personnel were among six persons killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

    They said the Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons.

    Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri area of Baramulla district while a woman was killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector of Uri.

    The officials said several persons were injured in the Pakistani aggression.

    They said apart from various places in Uri, the ceasefire violations were reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan

    Story first published: Friday, November 13, 2020, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X