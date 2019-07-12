  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WATCH: IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria takes sortie on Rafale aircraft

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 12: Indian Air Force (IAF) Vice Chief Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria took a sortie on Rafale aircraft at French Air Force's Mont de Marsan air base.

    WATCH: IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria takes sortie on Rafale aircraft
    Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria(Image Courtesy: ANI Image)

    Bhadauria said that it was a very good experience and many lessons were learnt to take home. He said,''It was a very good experience, we'll have many lessons to take home in terms of how to best utilize Rafale once it is inducted into our Air Force, & how the combination can be with Su-30, another potent & important fleet in our Air Force.''

    Bhadauria was the head of the Indian team that negotiated with France for the deal to acquire 36 Rafale jets in 2016.

    Will 'Chowkidar' safeguard Indians' health?

    An IAF contingent is currently in France for the joint exercise 'Garuda' with the French Air Force (FAF) to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the two Air Forces. India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their cooperation over the last many years.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighters with France in the year 2016. The first squadron would be based in Ambala while the second one would go to Hashimara on the border with China.

    ''In terms of technology & weapons Rafale has brought in, it will again be a game changer for IAF from our planning perspective, point of view of offensive missions & planning the kind of war we want to conduct in the coming years,'' said Bhadauria.

    Before taking the sortie, the Vice Chief Air Marshal practised on a Rafale simulator at the French Air Force's Mont de Marsan air base, which provided a realistic imitation of the controls and operation of Rafale aircraft.

    More INDIAN AIR FORCE News

    Read more about:

    indian air force rafale aircraft

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue