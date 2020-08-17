Watch: IAF Mi-17 helicopter rescues man from ‘torrential flow’ of water at Bilaspur’s Khutaghat Dam

New Delhi, Aug 17: Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper rescued a man who was stuck at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh whole night. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation.

The manhad jumped in the wastewater weir on the evening of August 16 but was unable to get out due to the heavy flow. He sat on a stone, holding onto a tree to save himself. After an arduous night, the IAF airlifted the man.

"Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper today rescued a man at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation," said Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur Range.

The Indian Air Force deployed an Mi-17 helicopter to carry out the rescue opeation.

"Big Salute to Indian Airforce for launching rescue operation on our request in such adverse weather condition," Bilaspur Police said on Twitter.

In a similar operation that happened around the same time last year, the IAF rescued nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods due to heavy rainfall in Kutch district of Gujarat.