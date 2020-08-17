YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: IAF Mi-17 helicopter rescues man from ‘torrential flow’ of water at Bilaspur’s Khutaghat Dam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper rescued a man who was stuck at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh whole night. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation.

    Watch: IAF Mi-17 helicopter rescues man from ‘torrential flow’ of water at Bilaspur’s Khutaghat Dam

    The manhad jumped in the wastewater weir on the evening of August 16 but was unable to get out due to the heavy flow. He sat on a stone, holding onto a tree to save himself. After an arduous night, the IAF airlifted the man.

    Monsoon mayhem: Red alert in Pune, Satara; Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in Telangana

    "Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper today rescued a man at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation," said Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur Range.

    The Indian Air Force deployed an Mi-17 helicopter to carry out the rescue opeation.

    "Big Salute to Indian Airforce for launching rescue operation on our request in such adverse weather condition," Bilaspur Police said on Twitter.

    In a similar operation that happened around the same time last year, the IAF rescued nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods due to heavy rainfall in Kutch district of Gujarat.

    More BILASPUR News

    Read more about:

    bilaspur indian air force

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X