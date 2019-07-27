Watch: IAF chopper rescues 9 people stranded atop a building in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 27: Heavy rains which are pounding Mumbai for over 24 hours now have thrown life out of gear in the maximum city. Waterlogged streets, homes at low lying areas flooded and public transport disrupted have brought city to a halt. Many residents whose homes have been flooded have rushed to roofs to save themselves. Rescue operations are underway in full swing.

Here's a video of how nine people stranded atop a building in Kalyan were rescued by an IAF chopper:

#WATCH Maharashtra: IAF Mi-17 helicopter rescued 9 people, stranded atop a building in Kalyan, today. They were rescued and dropped at Mumbai airport. (Video Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/8eKMLhHVWs — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

The Indian Air Force on Saturday airlifted over 120 people stuck in different parts of Thane district in Maharashtra due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains, an official said. While at least 70 people were stranded on the terrace of a petrol pump in Badlapur town, around 65 km from Mumbai, another 45 people were stuck at a private resort in Shahad, 46 kilometres away, the state disaster control room official said here. Heavy showers since Friday night have caused the Ulhas river in the district to overflow, with water gushing onto roads in Badlapur and inundating many areas.