Watch how Traffic comes to halt in Kerala as 'disciplined' flock of ducks crosses road

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29: In India, traffic gets blocked and affected by the oddest of reasons, be it a dog crossing the road or a cow standing in the middle of a busy street. The reasons can also range from water-logging due to rain and diversions due to construction to pedestrians crossing a highway roa.

However, in Alappuzha, traffic was held up when a group of ducks were trying to cross the road.

A video of several ducks trying to cross the road has gone viral in various social media. Motorists have no option but to wait because of the number of ducks seen on the road.

What the duck?! Now these kind of traffic jams are most welcome😊. Does anyone know where this video is taken.. and why they are travelling en masse ? pic.twitter.com/40t8VSn0jy — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) July 28, 2019

The video which has now gone viral has been viewed over 39,000 times and has garnered more than 2,700 likes.