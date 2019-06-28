  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch how Pilot's quick action saves lives in Ambala after IAF Jaguar aircraft being hit by birds

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot flying the Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods had a narrow escape when a flock of birds hit the aircraft in the mid-air soon after it took off from Ambala Air Base for a training mission.

    Watch: Pilot ejects safely after IAF Jaguar aircraft suffers bird hit, saves many lives in Ambala

    After being hit by the birds, one of the engines of the aircraft failed, the pilot successfully jettisoned fuel tanks of his aircraft, however, managed to land safely at the Ambala Air Base.

    [IAF's Jaguar aircraft suffers bird hit in Ambala, pilot ejects safely]

    The IAF said that the bird hit resulted in the failure of one of the fighter's engines. Despite most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks & CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure & safely landed the aircraft, it said.

    The officials also asserted that the pilot's quick actions bear testimony to highest professional standards of IAF resulting from extensive operational training. The professionalism & quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield.

    Recently, in Arunachal Pradesh, AN-32 helicopter of the IAF crashed just minutes before taking off on June 3, killing all 13 Air Force personnel on board when their contact with the ground staff lost. As per reports, since 2015-16, the Indian Air Force has lost 33 aircraft which includes 19 fighter jets, in crashes so far.

    More IAF News

    Read more about:

    iaf bird ambala

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 21:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue