Watch how CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries over 200 infants death in two Gujarat hospitals

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday kept mum and simply walked away when asked about reports of deaths of almost 200 children and infants in two government hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad hospitals in the one last month. It ishould be noted that Rupani is an MLA from Rajkot West.

According to reports, 134 children have died at a government hospital in Rajkot in the last one month.

#WATCH: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani walks away when asked about reports of deaths of infants in hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/pzDUAI231Z — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

However, the cause of death of children is being said to be malnutrition, diseases from birth, premature birth, and mother's malnourishment.

Rajasthan: Infant death toll in Kota's JK Lon Hospital rises to 110

According to official records, in 2019, Rajkot recorded 1235 deaths of infants, while, Jamnagar recorded 639 deaths.

The state government argues that around 400 children are admitted in hospitals every month out of which, 80-90 children die of premature delivery and malnutrition at the time of birth.

Officials also claim that children from private hospitals are sent in a critical condition to a government hospital. Which is why the death rate of children increases in government hospitals.

The Congress has lashed out at the BJP over the death of the children including newborns in civil hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

Manish Mehta, dean of Rajkot Civil Hospital mentioned, 111 kids died within the month of December at Rajkot Civil Hospital. At the identical time, when the Chief Minister was requested concerning the loss of life of kids, he left from there without giving a solution.

Kota infant death rises to 102; Centre steps in

Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital GS Rathore mentioned on the loss of life of the youngsters, 'In December, 455 newborns had been admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 85 of whom died. '