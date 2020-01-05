  • search
Trending Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch how CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries over 200 infants death in two Gujarat hospitals

    By
    |

    Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday kept mum and simply walked away when asked about reports of deaths of almost 200 children and infants in two government hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad hospitals in the one last month. It ishould be noted that Rupani is an MLA from Rajkot West.

    Watch how CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries over 200 infants death in two Gujarat hospitals
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    According to reports, 134 children have died at a government hospital in Rajkot in the last one month.

    However, the cause of death of children is being said to be malnutrition, diseases from birth, premature birth, and mother's malnourishment.

    Rajasthan: Infant death toll in Kota's JK Lon Hospital rises to 110

    According to official records, in 2019, Rajkot recorded 1235 deaths of infants, while, Jamnagar recorded 639 deaths.

    The state government argues that around 400 children are admitted in hospitals every month out of which, 80-90 children die of premature delivery and malnutrition at the time of birth.

    Officials also claim that children from private hospitals are sent in a critical condition to a government hospital. Which is why the death rate of children increases in government hospitals.

    The Congress has lashed out at the BJP over the death of the children including newborns in civil hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

    Manish Mehta, dean of Rajkot Civil Hospital mentioned, 111 kids died within the month of December at Rajkot Civil Hospital. At the identical time, when the Chief Minister was requested concerning the loss of life of kids, he left from there without giving a solution.

    Kota infant death rises to 102; Centre steps in

    Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital GS Rathore mentioned on the loss of life of the youngsters, 'In December, 455 newborns had been admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 85 of whom died. '

    More VIJAY RUPANI News

    Read more about:

    vijay rupani infants death toll

    Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue