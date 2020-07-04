  • search
    Watch: Horrific video of car running over woman in Delhi

    New Delhi, July 04: A woman has been injured after a car ran over her near Chilla village in Delhi yesterday.

    According to the police, the accused is a Sub-Inspector and was drunk while driving.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Police said, "The accused is a Sub-Inspector; he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident."

    The accused Sub-Inspector has been arrested.

    The injured woman is undergoing treatment at hospital.

    It can be seen in the video, the car first pushed the lady and stopped and what came as a shock that after a few seconds it ran over the lying woman itself. People instantly came to rescue the woman.

    In contrary, in another incident of accident, a 51-year-old assistant Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police was killed on Friday when a speeding car hit him before crashing into a wall near the US Embassy in New Delhi.

    The police officer has been identified as Lal Man Singh Sisodiya, according to the report.

    The car was being driven by 41-year-old Siddharth Bhagat who is an assistant professor in University of Rajasthan. The accused has been arrested.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
