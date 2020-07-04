Watch: Horrific video of car running over woman in Delhi

New Delhi, July 04: A woman has been injured after a car ran over her near Chilla village in Delhi yesterday.

According to the police, the accused is a Sub-Inspector and was drunk while driving.

Police said, "The accused is a Sub-Inspector; he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident."

The accused Sub-Inspector has been arrested.

The injured woman is undergoing treatment at hospital.

#WATCH Delhi: A car ran over a woman near Chilla Village in Delhi yesterday. Police say, "The accused is a Sub-Inspector; he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. He has been arrested. Injured is undergoing treatment at hospital." pic.twitter.com/SfJdGQ7pHa — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

It can be seen in the video, the car first pushed the lady and stopped and what came as a shock that after a few seconds it ran over the lying woman itself. People instantly came to rescue the woman.

In contrary, in another incident of accident, a 51-year-old assistant Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police was killed on Friday when a speeding car hit him before crashing into a wall near the US Embassy in New Delhi.

The police officer has been identified as Lal Man Singh Sisodiya, according to the report.

The car was being driven by 41-year-old Siddharth Bhagat who is an assistant professor in University of Rajasthan. The accused has been arrested.