Watch horrific video of a car ploughing into pedestrians in Bengaluru's HSR layout

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Aug 19: A chilling video of a car driving over a crowd of people walking on a footpath in HSR Layout locality of Bengaluru has surfaced showing a drunk driver running over at least 7 pedestrians.

According to ANI, the incident took place on a footpath in HSR Layout locality of Bengaluru.

Seven people have been injured in the crash while police have taken the errant driver in custody. The incident took place on Sunday around 3 pm.

Later, police arrested the driver and said that the driver was drunk when he drove the car on the pavement.

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

According to police, the driver was drunk when he drove the car on the pavement, running over multiple people standing in front of a roadside eatery and walking on the pavement.

The video shows people dining at the eatery and a few others walking on the pavement when a white SUV takes a turn from the road in full speed and runs over the unsuspecting lot.

The CCTV footage shows the car coming out of nowhere and stopping after running over the group.

There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

A case has been registered and arrested the driver for drunken and rash driving.