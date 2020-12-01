Watch: Honeybees swarm land on two flights at Kolkata airport

SpiceJet technician dies after being stuck in aircraft's landing gear door at Kolkata airport

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Dec 01: Swarms of honeybees attacked two Vistara aircraft on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the Kolkata airport, causing delays. On both occasions, fire brigade officials used water cannons to drive away the swarms.

The bees were detected before passengers boarded the flights. "A team searched the area and sprayed insecticide in the surrounding places," an airport official said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The caption read, "Looks like honey pancakes inside."

Looks like honey pancakes inside 🧇



Kolkata yesterday. @airvistara 🛫 pic.twitter.com/Pu7ydGt8bY — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) November 30, 2020

A similar incident had occurred in 2019 when an Air India flight from Kolkata to Agartala was delayed by two and half hours after a swarm of bees was noticed in front of the cockpit window when the aircraft was taxing towards the runway.

The video already gets views more than 2,500 times and invokes different jokes. Check here:

What is that brown thing? Cow dung? 🤔 — Sankalp (@sank_alp) November 30, 2020

🐝 bee waiting for 5 star vistara food! — epeter (@SiddhanthChauh3) November 30, 2020

Given that Kolkata people like sweet , not surprised. — Digjoy (@DigjoySamanta) November 30, 2020