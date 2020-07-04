  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China PM Modi in Leh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 04: Heavy rains will continue to lash Mumbai and the coastal districts of Maharashtra for the second consecutive day on Saturday, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    Watch: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The IMD had issued a red alert late on Friday for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri. It had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

    Widespread heavy rainfall was witnessed across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, IMD Mumbai's deputy director general K S Hosalikar tweeted on Saturday.

    The showers on Friday morning moved from the city to the suburban areas as the day progressed, he said.

    "Another heavy RF day for Mumbai & west coast today," he said on Twitter.

    After 8.30 am on Saturday, the city and its surrounding areas recorded moderate rainfall of 25 mm to 30 mm, Hosalikar added.

    As per the IMD's data, Mumbai's Colaba weather bureau recorded 169 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Santacruz weather station reported 157 mm rainfall in the same period.

    Meanwhile, the Ratnagiri bureau recorded 69.3 mm rainfall and the Harnai weather station registered 165.2 mm rains since Friday.

    In the arid regions of Marathwada, Nanded district received 22 mm rains during the span, the IMD said.

    The Alibaug bureau in Raigad district recorded 18 mm rains during this period.

    More INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT News

    Read more about:

    india meteorological department

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue