New Delhi, Oct 22: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, was asked questions about his personal view about the incumbent BJP-led government during interaction with media. Ever since Banerjee won Nobel, a lot has been said about the Nobel Laurette's purported 'anti-Modi' stand. Several reports recalled how Banerjee had criticised the demonetisation. In fact, immediately after he won nobel, Rahul Gandhi, in the same tweet in which he congratulated Banerjee, took an jibe at Modi. Rahul said that Banerjee was consulted for the proposed NYAY scheme which the Congress wanted to implement if voted to power, but "No all we have is Modinomics".

The questions asked to Banerjee clearly wanted the Nobel Laureate to criticised the handling of the economy. Banerjee finally said this.....

Here's what Abhijit Banerjee said:

#WATCH Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee after meeting Prime Minister Modi: Prime Minister started by cracking a joke about how the media is trying to trap me into saying anti-Modi things. He has been watching TV, he has been watching you guys, he knows what you are trying to do pic.twitter.com/sDgXnSBQqI — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019