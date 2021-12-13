YouTube
    Watch: Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe 2021 answer that won the world title

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on December 13 as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 beating contestants from 80 countries- 21 years after India last brought home the title.

    Watch: Harnaaz Sandhus Miss Universe 2021 answer that won the world title

    During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

    "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.

    "This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause.

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 9:49 [IST]
