Watch: Hailstorms, rains lash parts of Bengaluru, week to end on wet note

Bengaluru, May 17: The countdown to southwest monsoon 2019 has begun. Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorm lashed the city on Friday afternoon, bringing down trees and leaving motorists stranded on waterlogged roads.

The day temperatures remained between 32 to 35 degrees, while night temperatures will remain between 22 to 24 degrees. Apart from these, the sky conditions will remain partly cloudy to cloudy over most parts.

While the weatherman has predicted thunderstorms over the next two evenings as well, rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance in most parts of the city. Temperature is expected to range between 22 and 33-degree Celsius respectively.

Since the last few days, rainfall activity has increased in interior Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and parts of Kerala. Isolated rain has also been witnessed over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

As per Skymet weather, these pre-Monsoon activities are expected to continue with variation in intensity throughout the month of May until the onset of Monsoon.

Rain intensity may pick up over South Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the last week of May and initial phase of June just before the onset of Monsoon.

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala was June 1, which also marks the start of the rainy season over the region and relief from scorching summer temperatures. However, now the southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over the Indian coast around 4 June under the "shadow of El Niño", private weather forecasting agency Skymet said, signalling below normal rains that can hurt agriculture and the wider economy.

A delayed monsoon could impact the Kharif crop season at a time much of the country is facing agricultural distress. Last year, the IMD had predicted rainfall of 97% of the LPA, but by the end of the season, the country received 91% rainfall.