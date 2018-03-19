Watch: Goons thrash cop in Bengaluru

A policeman who busted a gambling den in Bengaluru was beaten up by goons. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far. A case has also been filed.

The incident took place in Bengaluru's Whitefield area. Details of how the entitre incident transpired is not very clear. Some that members of certain polical party were involved. What is known, however, is that gambling was organised as part of Ugadi celebrations. Although an evil custom, gambling has somehow become associated with Ugadi.

#WATCH Goons thrashed a cop who went to bust a gambling den in Bengaluru's Whitefield area pic.twitter.com/ZjGZbvdCK6 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

Last year, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of Bengaluru police had busted a gambling den in Madiwala area of the city. Madiwala case took a different turn later after cops were accused of siphoning off some of the cash seized during a raid. The CCB had said that they had then seized Rs 9 lakh, but a complaint alleged that police had seized Rs 90 lakh from the den.

