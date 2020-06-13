Watch: Ghost swinging on a swing caught on camera in Delhi park

New Delhi, June 13: There is no lack of entertainment in this quarantine period in the country. This time a video that makes people puzzled, scared and amused at the same time.

The video clip shows two sets of outdoor gym equipment in a park swinging on its own without anyone sitting on it in front of some police personnel stand in front of it.

The unnatural movement of the shoulder press made the clip viral in social media.

In the clip, it can be seen police personnel was recording the eerie movement as the gym equipment moves in a spooky manner without anyone sitting on it.

Till now no one has ensured about the place of the park but netizens claimed it to be from Japanese Park in Delhi's Rohini area where multiple claimed it, Kanshiram Park, in Nandanpura.

After the video went viral on social media, the circle officer went to investigate the matter and said that it might be someone's prank. According to a leading portal, the cops said that they are investigating the matter.

Last year, with the same tone, the CCTV cameras positioned outside the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh captured a wheelchair moving on its own.

The chair was wheeling around with no one sitting on the chair. The security guard, who witnessed the spooky incident stressed that it could be the wind that has allowed the chair to move on its own.

It is not still clear whether the wheelchair was moving on its own or it was just the wind.