Watch film first, then review its ban: SC directs EC on PM Modi's biopic

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 15: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission (EC), to watch the movie first and asked the film makers to screen the movie for EC and then review its ban on the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The apex court asked EC to give its view to the court by April 22 in a sealed cover.

The plea was filed by the producers of the biopic after the poll panel had passed an order on April 10 banning the screening of the Narendra Modi biopic during the ongoing Lok Sabha poll, citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The apex court on Friday agreed to hear the matter after the producers raised issues related to fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression in their petition.

Modi biopic won't release until elections are over says EC

The film stars Vivek Oberoi in lead role. The EC had said in its order that any such film that helps promote any political entity or individual should not be displayed on the electronic media. The poll body had also directed the producers of the film titled 'PM Narendra Modi' to refrain from releasing the film until further orders.

It is to be noted that the biopic was earlier scheduled to release on April 5 but its release was pushed to April 11. At that time Vivek Oberoi, who is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that some powerful people did not want the film to release on April 5.

The voting for seven-phase Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to take place on May 19 and counting will take place on May 23.