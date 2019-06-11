  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Elephant herd hold ‘funeral procession’ for dead calf

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: Elephants are among the most intelligent of the creatures with complex consciousnesses that are capable of strong emotions.

    A heartbreaking footage has gone viral on social media that shows a herd of elephants mourning the death of a calf in a 'funeral procession'.

    Watch: Elephant herd hold ‘funeral procession’ for dead calf

    The video posted to Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan has garnered more than 14,000 likes, 6,700 retweets and hundreds of emotional messages in just three days.

    Elephants' have impressive ability to sniff out quantities with their noses, reveals study

    "This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying the dead body of the child elephant. The family just don't want to leave the baby," Keswani wrote on Twitter.

    In the viral video, an elephant can be seeon carrying the body of a dead calf. It drops the carcass to the ground before proceeding to stand at a respectable distance. Moments later, the herd walk in a line and assemble around the dead body.

    Then, after spending what seems like a minute in silent prayer, the first elephant picks up the carcass again and leads the herd back into the forest.

    In a separate tweet, Parveen Kaswan touched upon theories of "ancient elephant cemeteries" in the forest. "Many people have written about it. But I have not found any conclusive evidence. Though in most cases, elephants prefer to die near water bodies," he said.

    More ELEPHANTS News

    Read more about:

    elephants social media viral video

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue