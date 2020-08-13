Watch: DRG personnel cross stream on foot after killing 4 naxals in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Aug 13: A video has emerged that shows District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel crossing a stream on foot while returning from an encounter in which four naxals were killed in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

A joint team of DRG, CoBRA battalion and CRPF had on Wednesday launched a search operation based on a tip-off.

They recovered explosives, weapons and camp materials from the encounter site.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: After neutralising 4 Naxals in an encounter in Sukma, the personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) while returning crossed a stream yesterday. (Video source-Chhattisgarh Police) pic.twitter.com/wUtZezvU8n — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

The naxals were killed in Pulamphar forest under Jagargunda police station in Sukma district following a exchanging of fire between them and police, that lasted nearly one hour.

Bodies of four Maoists were later recovered at the encounter site.

Four weapons including a .303 rifle and a 12 bore pistol as well as huge quantities of explosives and camp materials were recovered, a senior police officer posted in Bastar said.