    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: A video has emerged that shows District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel crossing a stream on foot while returning from an encounter in which four naxals were killed in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

    A joint team of DRG, CoBRA battalion and CRPF had on Wednesday launched a search operation based on a tip-off.

    Watch: DRG personnel cross stream on foot after killing 4 naxals in Chhattisgarh

    They recovered explosives, weapons and camp materials from the encounter site.

    After neutralising 4 Naxals in an encounter in Sukma, the personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) crossed a stream while returning . (Video source-Chhattisgarh Police)

    The naxals were killed in Pulamphar forest under Jagargunda police station in Sukma district following a exchanging of fire between them and police, that lasted nearly one hour.

    Bodies of four Maoists were later recovered at the encounter site.

      Four weapons including a .303 rifle and a 12 bore pistol as well as huge quantities of explosives and camp materials were recovered, a senior police officer posted in Bastar said.

      Thursday, August 13, 2020, 16:37 [IST]
