  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Double-Murder convict Pintu Tiwari throws birthday bash inside Bihar's Sitamarhi jail

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Patna, Sep 01: A video of a double-murder convict Pintu Tiwari, who is serving a life sentence celebrated his birthday with fellow inmates inside jail at Sitamarhi in Bihar has gone viral.

    The video shows, Tiwari, can be seen shredding apart the jail manual by cutting a cake and enjoying mutton and rice with fellow inmates inside the premise.

    Watch: Double-Murder convict Pintu Tiwari throws birthday bash inside Bihars Sitamarhi jail
    Image credit: ANI

    The video was shot using a mobile phone which shows that the prisoners at Sitamarhi jail have access to mobile phones too.

    Watch: Police rifles fail to fire at gun salute to former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra

    Tiwari is currently languishing inside the jail after being found guilty of murdering two engineers in Darbhanga in 2015. In the video, Tiwari can be spotted accepting gifts from other prisoners, who were singing happy birthday for him while he cuts the cake.

    Tiwari was arrested by Patna Special Task Force ten days after he had murdered the two engineers. Tiwari is a sharpshooter of Santosh Jha gang and is a history-sheeter.

    According to ANI, four guards of the jail have been suspended in connection with the incident. A high-level inquiry has been reportedly ordered to find out how Tiwari and other inmates managed to hold a party while serving jail term.

    Few months ago, similar incident was reported from Naini Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Prayarag where a number of criminals were caught on camera drinking, eating and having a jovial time inside jail. The photos soon went viral on social media, prompting many to question how these criminals managed to get access to liquor bottles and chicken dishes.

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar viral video

    Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue