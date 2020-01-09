WATCH: Dog wearing helmet for safety in Chennai

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chennai, Jan 09: How often do you take care of the road safety norms while taking out your pets? May be most of us don't even hink about it. But after watching the adorable video of a dog in Chennai, Tamil Nadu all the dog lovers will now take a call on that.

The video is winning the hearts of the netizens. In the video a pet dog is seen traveling on a two-wheeler wearing a helmet. The video was so delightful that it was widely circulated online.

The lovely pooch was seen sitting quite, riding pillion behind his master on a bike, and keeping it's front two-limbs on his master's shoulder.

The civilized fury-friend seems keeping the traffic rules in mind by wearing a helmet. Reportedly, the video was shot somewhere in Virugambakkam area in Chennai and has left the netizens amazed.

Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu..



Really admiring the owner's care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4 — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the video has collected almost 59,000 views and more than 4,500 'likes'.

Earlier, in October, an image of a dog in Delhi, riding behind its owner, had similarly gone viral online.

So, next time are you taking your fury-friend on a joy-ride putting helmet?