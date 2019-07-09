WATCH: Devotees at Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra create human corridor for ambulance

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: Just a few days after a video had gone viral on social media that showed protestors in Hong Kong making way for an ambulance to pass through a jam-packed road, around 1200 volunteers and lakhs of devotees at the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra in Odisha created a human corridor for the passage for an ambulance on 4th July .

    Image Courtesy: @SPPuri1

    Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is known to host lakhs of devotees every year.

    Rath Yatra: Significance, history and an opportunity to serve the Lord

    A video of the same was shared on Twitter by SP Puri and it soon went viral. Have a look:

    The video garnered a lot of respect and views from the people who praised the volunteers for their great work. "Commendable," wrote one person in the comments section. "Great work," said another.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 13:47 [IST]
