WATCH: Devotees at Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra create human corridor for ambulance

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 09: Just a few days after a video had gone viral on social media that showed protestors in Hong Kong making way for an ambulance to pass through a jam-packed road, around 1200 volunteers and lakhs of devotees at the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra in Odisha created a human corridor for the passage for an ambulance on 4th July .

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is known to host lakhs of devotees every year.

A video of the same was shared on Twitter by SP Puri and it soon went viral. Have a look:

1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019. pic.twitter.com/zVKzqhzYCw — SP Puri (@SPPuri1) July 6, 2019

The video garnered a lot of respect and views from the people who praised the volunteers for their great work. "Commendable," wrote one person in the comments section. "Great work," said another.