Watch: Despite heavy rains, school students continue singing National Anthem

Mangaluru, Aug 16: It is a reflex action for every Indian to rise when they hear the national anthem, leaving everything else that they were doing at that point. Since school, we were taught to sing the anthem and stand up every time we heard it. Something similar happened in Karnataka's Mangaluru district.

A video of primary school students in Karnataka's Mangaluru continuing singing the national anthem amid heavy rains while celebrating the country's 73rd Independence Day on Thursday is going viral on various social media platforms.

The incident took place at a government primary school in Sambar Thota near Mudipu, TOI reported. The video shows children continuing to sing the national anthem, while some guests present at the Independence Day celebration rush to seek shelter after rainfall begins. However, the students continued to sing and left for the verandah only after finishing the national anthem.

Students inspiring gesture for the Independence Day celebration and respect for the national anthem earned them praise after the video went viral. On Social media, people praised the students and teachers' for standing in rain in respect for the national anthem. Those who left the ground in between were criticised for disrespecting the national anthem.

India celebrated its 73rd Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the tricolour at the Red Fort. On this day in 1947, India attained freedom from the British rule. Jana Gana Mana is the national anthem of India. It was originally composed as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore.