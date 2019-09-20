  • search
Trending Sensex Nirmala Sitharaman
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Delhi BJP Leader slaps wife at party HQ, video goes viral

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed its Mehrauli district president, Azad Singh for allegedly slapping his wife Sarita Chaudhary, a former South Delhi mayor at party's Delhi office on Thursday. Vikas Tanwar has replaced Singh as working president of the district. The video of the entire incident has gone viral on various social media platforms.

    Watch: Delhi BJP Leader slaps wife at party HQ, video goes viral
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The incident happened soon after a poll-preparedness meeting with Union minister Prakash Javadekar ended, BJP's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife.

    Watch video of Maharashtra Minister on flood survey caught smiling and waving

    As per the party leaders, the duo is involved in a marital discord for many years and off lately, Singh has also filed for divorce.

    Speaking to a news agency, a senior BJP leader said that the fight took place as soon as they came out of the meeting called by Javadekar, in-charge of Delhi BJP for Assembly elections 2019.

    Speaking on the same, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has ordered a panel to probe the incident. ''There can be no compromise with the dignity of a woman. We have formed a probe committee and the person has been removed from district president post,'' Manoj Tiwari said.

    Meanwhile, a senior official in the Delhi Police said that they have not received any complaint from anyone regarding the incident. "Appropriate action will be taken if a complaint is given to us," he added.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp viral video

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue