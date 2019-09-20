Watch: Delhi BJP Leader slaps wife at party HQ, video goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed its Mehrauli district president, Azad Singh for allegedly slapping his wife Sarita Chaudhary, a former South Delhi mayor at party's Delhi office on Thursday. Vikas Tanwar has replaced Singh as working president of the district. The video of the entire incident has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The incident happened soon after a poll-preparedness meeting with Union minister Prakash Javadekar ended, BJP's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife.

Watch video of Maharashtra Minister on flood survey caught smiling and waving

As per the party leaders, the duo is involved in a marital discord for many years and off lately, Singh has also filed for divorce.

Speaking to a news agency, a senior BJP leader said that the fight took place as soon as they came out of the meeting called by Javadekar, in-charge of Delhi BJP for Assembly elections 2019.

Speaking on the same, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has ordered a panel to probe the incident. ''There can be no compromise with the dignity of a woman. We have formed a probe committee and the person has been removed from district president post,'' Manoj Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Delhi Police said that they have not received any complaint from anyone regarding the incident. "Appropriate action will be taken if a complaint is given to us," he added.