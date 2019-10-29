Watch: Dazzling laser show in Delhi to celebrate pollution-free Diwali

  • search
    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: Delhi government is organising a four-day laser show to encourage people not to burst crackers this Diwali and today was the third day. The mega laser show being organised by the Arvind Kejriwal government left the people dazzled and there is no entry ticket for it. The move is aimed at encouraging a ''community and pollution-free Diwali. The shows are being organised from 6 pm to 10 pm from October 26 to October 29.

    [Air quality 'very poor' in Delhi post Diwali; EDMC sprinkles water on roads to reduce dust pollution]

    Kejriwal has been appealing to Delhi residents to attend the event and celebrate Diwali without firecrackers. Deputy CM Sisodia earlier said it will be a ''community Diwali'' where there will be no pollution.

    Laser show after the inauguration of community celebration, comprising laser shows and musical performances,Dilli ki Diwali at Connaught Place
    There were no entry passes for the event. People had free access to the laser shows.

    The whole of Connaught was decorated with laser lights. Various art and cultural programmes were also held alongside the laser show. There were food courts and markets where people could come and enjoy with their families.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 0:28 [IST]
