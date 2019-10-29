Watch: Dazzling laser show in Delhi to celebrate pollution-free Diwali

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 28: Delhi government is organising a four-day laser show to encourage people not to burst crackers this Diwali and today was the third day. The mega laser show being organised by the Arvind Kejriwal government left the people dazzled and there is no entry ticket for it. The move is aimed at encouraging a ''community and pollution-free Diwali. The shows are being organised from 6 pm to 10 pm from October 26 to October 29.

#WATCH: The third day of the laser, light and sound show organised by the Delhi govt to celebrate pollution-free Diwali. The show started at Connaught Place’s Central Park on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tH5Hs5MgvZ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

Kejriwal has been appealing to Delhi residents to attend the event and celebrate Diwali without firecrackers. Deputy CM Sisodia earlier said it will be a ''community Diwali'' where there will be no pollution.

There were no entry passes for the event. People had free access to the laser shows.

The whole of Connaught was decorated with laser lights. Various art and cultural programmes were also held alongside the laser show. There were food courts and markets where people could come and enjoy with their families.