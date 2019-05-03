  • search
    Watch and listen: The sound, fury of Cyclone Fani

    Bhubaneswar, May 03: Cyclone Fani made landfall in south of Puri in Odisha today and the severe storm wreaked havoc in India's eastern coast. Fani sent wind gusting at close to 200 kmph and the heavy downpour wreaked havoc in the region.

    Watch: Cyclone Fani landfall; Soaring wind, plummeting rain wreak havoc

    Trees were uprooted and many places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state. Some electric poles were also uprooted and thatched structures were razed by winds accompanying the severe cyclone.

