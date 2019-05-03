Watch and listen: The sound, fury of Cyclone Fani

oi-Vikas SV

Bhubaneswar, May 03: Cyclone Fani made landfall in south of Puri in Odisha today and the severe storm wreaked havoc in India's eastern coast. Fani sent wind gusting at close to 200 kmph and the heavy downpour wreaked havoc in the region.

Trees were uprooted and many places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state. Some electric poles were also uprooted and thatched structures were razed by winds accompanying the severe cyclone.

The sound and the fury : here's what the landfall at Puri by #CycloneFani actually looked like..



Video by @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/4GpvKFkRQ3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2019