Watch college students fall off moving bus while celebrating ‘bus day’

    Chennai, June 18: In a shocking incident, a group of students from Pachaiyappa's College in Tamil Nadu fell off the roof of a bus when they were taking out a procession to celebrate 'Bus Day'.

    The students were seen hanging from the window bars of the moving bus. They climbed on the roof and created nuisance by blocking the traffic to take a group picture in front of the bus.

    Despite repeated warnings from the police that they are not supposed to celebrate, students took out the procession.

    The Chennai police detained around 24 college students for climbing atop of a moving, hanging and creating ruckus during the bus day celebrations.

    Tamil Nadu to form monitoring committee to address water crisis

    According to a tweet by ANI, college students climbed the bus to mark this day.

    It should be noted that the Madras High Court had banned the bus day celebrations as it had become a public nuisance and a threat to road users.

