    Watch: Chandrayaan-2 mission's behind-the-scenes footage

    Bengaluru, July 14: ISRO scientists have worked tirelessly for Chandrayaan-2 mission, and it is time now that hard work bears fruit. In a few hours from now, the nation will witnesses the launch of one of the most complex space missions undertaken by India ever.

    Here's a video posted by ISRO of behind-the-scenes footage of the mission:

    Chandrayaan-2 has three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan). Orbiter and Lander modules will be stacked together as an one entity inside the launch vehicle GSLV MK-III.

    Image courtesy - ISRO/Twitter
    GSLV-MK-3 ready for launch

    Chandrayaan-2 will be equipped with a lander and rover probe which will descend on the surface of the moon from where it will observe the lunar surface and send back data which will be useful for analysis of the lunar soil. The lander will carry instruments like a seismometer and a thermal probe, and the rover will carry spectrometers to analyse the lunar soil.

    Named after Vikram Sarabhai - the pioneer of India's space programme, the Lander is a module that houses the Rover. After succesful landing on the lunar surface, it will deploy the Rover for conducting further experiments.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
