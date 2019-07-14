Watch: Chandrayaan-2 mission's behind-the-scenes footage

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, July 14: ISRO scientists have worked tirelessly for Chandrayaan-2 mission, and it is time now that hard work bears fruit. In a few hours from now, the nation will witnesses the launch of one of the most complex space missions undertaken by India ever.

Here's a video posted by ISRO of behind-the-scenes footage of the mission:

Here's some exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of the mission's various components coming together - https://t.co/baOMowvWHa

Tell us what you think about it in the comments below. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO pic.twitter.com/Kguy33p2C1 — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 has three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan). Orbiter and Lander modules will be stacked together as an one entity inside the launch vehicle GSLV MK-III.

Chandrayaan-2 will be equipped with a lander and rover probe which will descend on the surface of the moon from where it will observe the lunar surface and send back data which will be useful for analysis of the lunar soil. The lander will carry instruments like a seismometer and a thermal probe, and the rover will carry spectrometers to analyse the lunar soil.

Named after Vikram Sarabhai - the pioneer of India's space programme, the Lander is a module that houses the Rover. After succesful landing on the lunar surface, it will deploy the Rover for conducting further experiments.