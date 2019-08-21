  • search
    Watch: CBI officials jump wall of Chidambaram's Jor bagh home

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Unprecedented scenes unfolded at Chidambaram's residence in Jor Babh, New Delhi, as the CBI officials tried to scale wall of former finance minister's home. Earlier, P Chidamabaram, who is facing allegations in the INX Media case and was thought to have gone into a hiding, arrived at the Congress headquarters this evening and addressed the media. After addressing, he left for his home in Jor Bagh.

    P Chidambaram
    P Chidambaram

    Cops and CBI officials reached Chidambaram's home and knocked the door, but when it was not opened. They scaled the wall.

    Here is the video of CBI personnel climbing wall:

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 21:55 [IST]
