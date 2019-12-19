WATCH: Bengaluru cop sings national anthem and disperse the anti-CAA protesters

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Amid violence and arson nationwide centering the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest where police fired tear gas and batons charged to control the agitated mob across the country, the DCP of Bengaluru(Central), Chetan Singh Rathore sang the national anthem to disperse the protesters on Thursday in the city.

In an unique way the Bengaluru top cop has tacled the protesters from creating any ruckus. Instead, his action reminded that we all are Indian irrespective of any caste, creed and religion. This cop has set an exaple of nationa integrity and brotherhood.

In a video the DCP of Bengaluru Central is seen singing national anthem, along with protesters present at the Town Hall in Bengaluru, when they were refusing to vacate the place. Protesters who were not willing to leave the place co-operated with the cop, and few minutes later, the angry protesters left the Town Hall peacefully after the national anthem was sung.

#WATCH Karnataka: DCP of Bengaluru(Central),Chetan Singh Rathore sings national anthem along with protesters present at the Town Hall in Bengaluru, when they were refusing to vacate the place. Protesters left peacefully after the national anthem was sung. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/DLYsOw3UTP — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

In the wake of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outrage restrictions was imposed in Bengaluru from Thursday morning for the next three days. Section 144, that bans the gatherings of four or more persons, has been meanwhile imposed in many parts of Karnataka.

As per prohibitory orders in Bengaluru from Thursday 6 am to Saturday midnight, no procession or rally will be allowed protesting.