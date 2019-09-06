Watch: All you need to know about Pragyan rover's working

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, Sep 06: Chandrayaan-2 comprises of three components -the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg), the lander Vikram (1,471 kg), and rover Pragyan (27 kg). Pragyan is the rover of Chandrayaan-2. Pragyan would communicate only with Vikram Lander which would then relay it to the orbiter and from there to ISRO's ground station in Bengaluru.

Pragyan is a 6-wheeled robotic vehicle. It can travel up to 500 mts and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the Lander.

Once the lander touches down on the Moon's surface, the ramp would be lowered, which is when rover Pragyan will come down from it. The ramp would be lowered only after two hours of landing to give time for the dust around the lander to settle. Pragyan will then come down and begin its journey of moving around the Moon's South Pole area.

WATCH ISRO's video explaining functioning of Pragyan here: