Watch: Aerial view of Ayodhya streets from surveillance drone

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Lucknow, Nov 07: Over 12,000 policemen have reportedly been deployed across Ayodhya to prevent any untoward incident due to the Supreme Court verdict in the temple-mosque dispute case. The much-anticipated verdict is expected to be pronounced before November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would retire.

Section 144 has been imposed in Ayodhya and the authorities are closely monitoring the Social media platforms. Posting communal or provocative messages in the social media will attract police action. The National Security Act (NSA) may also be invoked. Drones are also being used for surveillance.

Here's the view of Ayodhya from a surveillance drone:

#WATCH Police conducts surveillance with drone in Ayodhya, ahead of probable verdict in Ayodhya case (Source: UP Police) pic.twitter.com/cd8vvjMpkd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 7, 2019

Ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case verdict by Supreme Court, the government has issued a security advisory to all states. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its workers to avoid making any provocative statements on the contentious issue. The RSS also issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reserved its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day daily hearing. The verdict is expected before Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

['Exercise restraint': BJP tells party workers ahead of Ayodhya verdict]

In his latest edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on October 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and the civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered.