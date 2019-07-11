Watch: 3-year-old boy falls in open gutter in Mumbai, search op on

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    Mumbai, July 11: Negligence of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come to the fore once again after a 3-year-old boy fell in an open gutter in Ambedkar Nagar Area of Goregaon, Mumbai suburb on Wednesday night.

    Operations were underway on Thursday morning to rescue the toddler.

    CCTV footage acquired by news agency ANI showed a chilling video of the incident. The video shows Devansh Suraj Dhansi seen walking unattended on the street at night. While walking on the side of the road, he fell straight into the opening of an uncovered sewage gutter.

    Dhansi's parents, who live near the drain, spotted his slipper next to it and realised he may have fallen into the manhole. Personnel of Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the fire brigade have been looking for the toddler as their search operation continued till morning.

    The incident comes in wake of the intense spell of rains that the city has been reeling under and the lives that have been lost since the onset of monsoon.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
