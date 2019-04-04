Was the Shiv Sena’s objection the only reason to drop Kirit Somaiya?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 04: Will there be an impact on the BJP in Maharashtra after it decided to drop Kirit Somaiya from its list of candidates? There is a section within the party which is extremely unhappy with this decision and say that it could have an impact.

His supporters say that he has worked tirelessly for the party and it was he who played a major role in the party's performance in the BMC polls. They also feel that it may send out a wrong signal to the other party workers.

The decision to drop Somaiya was taken after Shiv Sena chief, Udhav Thackeray raised questions. The two parties decided to contest the elections together after several months of bickering.

Sources in the BJP also point to the winnability factor. It was felt on the basis of some surveys conducted that Somaiya was unlikely to win the elections this time and hence such a

decision had to be taken.

However the BJP would move quickly to ensure that this decision does not have any negative impact. BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said that Somaiya would be rehabilitated. He is one of the top leaders of the party and has worked immensely for its growth. I am sure the party would take a right call in compensating him, he also said.