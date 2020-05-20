Was that an air craft? The loud sound that Bengalureans heard today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 20: Several persons in the city have been discussing the thunderous noise that was heard earlier today.

Several persons from Sarjapur, HSR Layout, Whitefield and Hebbal said that they heard a loud thundering sound.

Many suspected that the sound was emitted due an earthquake and ran out to their homes. Bengaluru's Police Commisioner, Bhaskar Rao confirmed that there was no damage anywhere. He also said that there have been no calls made to the emergency 100 number.

We have asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight and we are awaiting a confirmation, he also told reporters.

Meanwhile, several sources have indicated that the sound was due to Air Force activity. Several choppers of the Air Force too were seen today.