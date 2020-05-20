The Bengaluru boom: Not an earthquake, cops investigate

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 20: Several persons in the city have been discussing the thunderous noise that was heard earlier today.

Several persons from Sarjapur, HSR Layout, Whitefield and Hebbal said that they heard a loud thundering sound.

Many suspected that the sound was emitted due an earthquake and ran out to their homes. Bengaluru's Police Commisioner, Bhaskar Rao confirmed that there was no damage anywhere. He also said that there have been no calls made to the emergency 100 number. We have asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight and we are awaiting a confirmation, he also told reporters.

Bengaluru heard loud sounds in 2005, 2018 as well, but they remain mysteries

While there was activity by the Indian Air Force in the skies today, there still is no confirmation that it was a sonic boom.

Police sources tell OneIndia, that the booming sound was heard across eastern Bengaluru from the International Airport. We are trying to ascertain the source of the noise. In the Whitefield area we have searched on the ground and so far there is no damage or anything. The HAL and IAF authorities have both been contacted. So let us wait for information and not speculate, the source cited above said.

In 2018 a similar incident was reported. There was panic among the residents after hearing a loud sound. Back then too it was clarified that the sound was not due to an earthquake.

Officials at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that there was no ground motion detected. The seismometers have not recorded any spoke. This would mean that the earthquake is not the source of the sound, the officials also said.

What is a sonic boom?

A sonic boom is created whenever an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

A sonic boom is the result of fast movement of aircraft - the thunderous sound is produced when these objects fly overhead faster than the speed of sound.

This is a phenomenon when shock waves are created in the atmosphere when an object moves faster than the speed of sound.

Sonic booms generate enormous amounts of sound energy that is similar to an explosion or a thunderclap to the human ear.