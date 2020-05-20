  • search
    Mysterious sound boom in Bengaluru: Commissioner contacts IAF

    Bengaluru, May 20: Several persons in the city have been discussing the thunderous noise that was heard earlier today.

    Several persons from Sarjapur, HSR Layout, Whitefield and Hebbal said that they heard a loud thundering sound.

    Many suspected that the sound was emitted due an earthquake and ran out to their homes. Bengaluru's Police Commisioner, Bhaskar Rao confirmed that there was no damage anywhere. He also said that there have been no calls made to the emergency 100 number. We have asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight and we are awaiting a confirmation, he also told reporters.

    Meanwhile, several sources have indicated that the sound was due to Air Force activity. Several choppers of the Air Force too were seen today.

    Police sources tell OneIndia, that the booming sound was heard across eastern Bengaluru from the International Airport. We are trying to ascertain the source of the noise. In the Whitefield area we have searched on the ground and so far there is no damage or anything. The HAL and IAF authorities have both been contacted. So let us wait for information and not speculate, the source cited above said.

    In 2018 a similar incident was reported. There was panic among the residents after hearing a loud sound. Back then too it was clarified that the sound was not due to an earthquake.

