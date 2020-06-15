  • search
    Was Sushant Singh Rajput planning to get married in November?

    Mumbai, June 15: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose sudden death has sent shockwaves through the country was planning to get married in November this year. At just 34, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra house on Sunday.

    Sushant's cousin revealed that the actor was to get married soon, while talking to the news channel IndiaTV. It was supposed to be a private wedding in Mumbai with a few family members and friends.

    Hoever, he did not reveal the name of the girl. the girl. The late actors cousin said that the family was gearing up for the wedding. They even planned to visit Mumbai soon for preparations.

      Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression: Mumbai police

      Also, rumours were rife that the 'Kai Po Che' actor was dating actress Rhea Chakraborty, though many insist the two stars were just good friends.

      Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday.

      The post-mortem report states 'asphyxia' as the cause of death and the Mumbai Police also ruled out foul play in his death.

      Sushant Singh Rajput has popular movies like 'Kai Po Chhe!', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichore', to his credit. He was also a TV sensation with two hit shows - 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and 'Pavitra Rishta'.

