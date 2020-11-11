Was sure RJD would blame the EVMs says Sushil Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 11: Bihar's deputy chief minister, Sushil Kumar Modi said that the RJD will blame the Electronic Voting Machines as it is unable to accept its defeat in Bihar.

When Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi called the machines as Modi Voting Machines, then I was certain that the RJD will surely blame the EVMs, Modi also said.

The latest count on the Election Commission's website says that the BJP won 66 seats, while the JD(U) bagged 40. The HAM and VIP, which are part of the NDA have bagged 4 seats each.

The RJD on the other hand won 71 seats and are leading on 4. The Congress has won 18 and is leading on one, the EC site also said. The CPI(M) and CPI (ML) have won 2 and 11 seats each the EC data also showed.

The people have displayed their confidence in the NDA's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas,' mantra, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. I want to assure them that we will continuously work for the balanced development of every person and every region, the PM also said.

The PM also praised the women voters for turning out in large numbers and said that the NDA had given them self-confidence to take the state forward.

"Bihar has rejected hollow promises, casteism and politics of appeasement, and has backed the NDA's development agenda. This is a win for Bihar's hopes. This is a win for the double-engine development of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar," Union Home Minister , Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and today have also given their decisive decision for development," the PM said in a tweet.