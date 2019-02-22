Was Modi really filming in Corbett for hours after Pulwama attack?

New Delhi, Feb 22: Days after Pulwama attack, Congress sprung into action with a list of questions targeting alleged intelligence lapses and lack of empathy of the Modi government.

Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shooting a "promotional film" at the Jim Corbett National Park at a time when the country was mourning the Pulwama terror attack. But however, NDTV quoted government sources that there was a 25-minute delay in informing him because of bad weather and poor network coverage. They said PM Modi tried returning to Delhi soon afterwards, but could make it only by late that night due to weather conditions.

When the whole country was mourning the loss of lives of our jawans in Pulwama Attack in the afternoon, PM Modi was busy in shooting for a film in Jim Corbett national park till evening.

Ealier on Thursday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had alleged that although the terror attack occurred at 3.10 pm, PM Modi continued shooting a "promotional film" with Discovery Channel until 6.40 pm.

"When the entire country was mourning the deaths of the jawans, Prime Minister Modi was shooting for a film at Corbett National Park and indulging in a boat ride to look at crocodiles," the Congress alleged.

Congress also alleged that the shooting went on till 6:30 pm on 14 February and that the PM had tea and snacks at 6:45 pm.

"It is horrific that till four hours after such an attack, Modi was busy with his own branding, photoshoot and snacks," Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the claim that PM Modi was shooting a film with Discovery Channel, and accused the Congress of showing its "true colours" at a time when the whole world was firmly standing behind India. "Was the Congress aware of the Pulwama attack? We were not aware," he said in a jibe aimed at the opposition party.

While on Twitter, some users rebutted these claims by posting the time when Modi's Corbett visit was covered by media, in an attempt to prove that he was not shooting until 6:30 pm.

Pic 1: Article reporting Modi's visit to Jim Corbett.

Article posted at 4.31 pm, this means visit must be before this time.



Pic 2: Modi cancelled his Rudrapur rally and inaugrated projects via phone at 5.13 pm.



How's liar Congress claiming Modi was busy shooting till 6.30?

Congress’ depravity knows no bounds.



Modi left for Corbett several hours before Pulwama attack happened. He was stuck there due to BAD WEATHER.

The NSA has asked security agencies to submit a report explaining the reasons for the delay in informing PM Modi about the terror attack.

On Feb 14, at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle, filled with explosives, into a CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama district.