    Was Modi really filming in Corbett for hours after Pulwama attack?

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Days after Pulwama attack, Congress sprung into action with a list of questions targeting alleged intelligence lapses and lack of empathy of the Modi government.

    Modi filming in Corbett after Pulwama attack

    [Modi was busy shooting for film in Corbett, had 'chai, samosa' after Pulwama attack, says Congress]

    Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shooting a "promotional film" at the Jim Corbett National Park at a time when the country was mourning the Pulwama terror attack. But however, NDTV quoted government sources that there was a 25-minute delay in informing him because of bad weather and poor network coverage. They said PM Modi tried returning to Delhi soon afterwards, but could make it only by late that night due to weather conditions.

    Ealier on Thursday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had alleged that although the terror attack occurred at 3.10 pm, PM Modi continued shooting a "promotional film" with Discovery Channel until 6.40 pm.

    "When the entire country was mourning the deaths of the jawans, Prime Minister Modi was shooting for a film at Corbett National Park and indulging in a boat ride to look at crocodiles," the Congress alleged.

    Congress also alleged that the shooting went on till 6:30 pm on 14 February and that the PM had tea and snacks at 6:45 pm.

    "It is horrific that till four hours after such an attack, Modi was busy with his own branding, photoshoot and snacks," Surjewala said.

    [UN Security Council condemns Pulwama attack, names Jaish; China on board this time]

    Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed the claim that PM Modi was shooting a film with Discovery Channel, and accused the Congress of showing its "true colours" at a time when the whole world was firmly standing behind India. "Was the Congress aware of the Pulwama attack? We were not aware," he said in a jibe aimed at the opposition party.

    While on Twitter, some users rebutted these claims by posting the time when Modi's Corbett visit was covered by media, in an attempt to prove that he was not shooting until 6:30 pm.

    The NSA has asked security agencies to submit a report explaining the reasons for the delay in informing PM Modi about the terror attack.

    On Feb 14, at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle, filled with explosives, into a CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama district.

