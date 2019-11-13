  • search
Trending Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Was it Pawar or Sonia who halted the Shiv Sena at the last minute

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: The Shiv Sena sounded confident when the Governor invited the party to form the government in Maharashtra. However towards the end of the day, the body language of all the Sena leaders had changed and the party was unable to form the government as it did not get letters of support from either the Congress or NCP.

    Was it Pawar or Sonia who halted the Shiv Sena at the last minute

    During the early meetings between the Congress and the NCP, Sonia Gandhi was extremely reluctant to go ahead and support the Shiv Sena. However there were leaders from Maharashtra who were insistent.

    BJP blames Shiv Sena for imposition of President rule in Maharashtra

    Further a call from Udhav Thackeray to Sonia Gandhi requesting support changed the approach of the Congress chief to some extent. She was insistent on a common agenda so that the parties could iron out ideological differences and work together.

    Just as Sonia started softening her stance, it was Sharad Pawar who called her and asked that the decision be kept on hold.

    Pawar told Sonia that the details of the power sharing had not been sorted out. It was clear that Pawar had sniffed a chance to put up an NCP leader as the CM of Maharashtra. The Sena was reluctant. The Shiv Sena began driving for the 50:50 formula, but the question was who would occupy the coveted seat first.

    Maharashtra govt formation: Will find a way to work out different ideologies, says Uddhav Thackeray

    Once Pawar began playing his cards, the Congress became reluctant. It decided not to commit anything to the Shiv Sena and wait instead. Just as Aditya Thackeray reached Raj Bhavan, the Congress issued an official statement that it would need to hold further discussions on the issue.

    Aditya Thackeray sought for more time from the Governor, but the same was rejected.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress shiv sena maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue