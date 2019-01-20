‘Was Congress’s poll win due to chor EVMs?’: Ram Madhav responds to Abdullah

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 20: Responding to Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the "EVM is a chor machine", BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday questioned the Congress if it too agreed with Abdullah's remarks in light of the recent electoral victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"I don't want to react to Farooq Abdullah, I want to ask Congress leadership in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan whether they agree that because EVMs were 'chor' they could win in those states. First answer that, then let's see," Ram Madhav said.

Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called the EVM the "chor machine" and demanded that the ballot paper system be brought back for the sake of transparency.

Speaking at the united opposition rally organised by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, he said, "It is not the question of ousting any single person (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) but of saving the country and honouring the sacrifices of those who fought for its freedom."

"The EVM is chor machine. Honestly speaking, it is so. Its use must be put to an end. Nowhere in the world is the machine used. The opposition parties should approach the Election Commission and the President of India to stop the use of the EVM and bring back the old ballot papers for the sake of transparency," he said.

When asked about the prospects of a Grand Alliance especially after the mega show of Opposition leaders at the United India rally of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader said they were trying to save themselves.

"When people see all those old faces, it seems that all the corrupt and those part of a dynasty have come together,'' he said.

Pointing out that the BJP had no "jhanda or agenda", Madhav said the people would have to decide at 2019 elections whether they want to have a government headed by a visionary prime minister or a "hotchpotch" government which does not know who is their leader.