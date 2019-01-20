  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ‘Was Congress’s poll win due to chor EVMs?’: Ram Madhav responds to Abdullah

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Responding to Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the "EVM is a chor machine", BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday questioned the Congress if it too agreed with Abdullah's remarks in light of the recent electoral victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

    Ram Madhav

    "I don't want to react to Farooq Abdullah, I want to ask Congress leadership in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan whether they agree that because EVMs were 'chor' they could win in those states. First answer that, then let's see," Ram Madhav said.

    Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called the EVM the "chor machine" and demanded that the ballot paper system be brought back for the sake of transparency.

    Speaking at the united opposition rally organised by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, he said, "It is not the question of ousting any single person (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) but of saving the country and honouring the sacrifices of those who fought for its freedom."

    "The EVM is chor machine. Honestly speaking, it is so. Its use must be put to an end. Nowhere in the world is the machine used. The opposition parties should approach the Election Commission and the President of India to stop the use of the EVM and bring back the old ballot papers for the sake of transparency," he said.

    When asked about the prospects of a Grand Alliance especially after the mega show of Opposition leaders at the United India rally of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader said they were trying to save themselves.

    "When people see all those old faces, it seems that all the corrupt and those part of a dynasty have come together,'' he said.

    Pointing out that the BJP had no "jhanda or agenda", Madhav said the people would have to decide at 2019 elections whether they want to have a government headed by a visionary prime minister or a "hotchpotch" government which does not know who is their leader.

    Read more about:

    farooq abdullah

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 18:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue