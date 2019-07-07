  • search
    Was bound to happen: Shiv Sena on Karnataka coalition crisis

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, July 07: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called the political turmoil in neighbouring Karnataka as "real drama" and said the "collapse" of the non- BJP government there was "bound to happen".

    The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the Speaker.

    Was bound to happen: Shiv Sena on Karnataka coalition crisis
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

    Nine MLAs of the Congress and three of the JD(S) reached Speaker Ramesh Kumar's office to put in their papers on Saturday, and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

    Also Read | Karnataka: How the numbers stand and why it is a losing battle for Cong-JD(S)

    One Congress MLA had resigned earlier this week.

    In a tweet in Hindi, Rajya Sabha MP Raut said, "The real drama begins in Karnataka. Non-BJP government is collapsing. This was bound to happen."

    While rebel JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath told reporters in Bengaluru "14 MLAs from Congress and JD(S) have resigned", Karnataka Assembly secretariat sources said 13 legislators had put in their papers.

    The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker.

    The BJP has 105 MLAs in the 224-member House.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
